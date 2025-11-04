Hantz Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,348 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,835,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $460.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $422.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.13. The company has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $478.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

