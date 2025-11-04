Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 295.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 57.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.
Lear Stock Performance
NYSE:LEA opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.10.
Lear Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.10.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
