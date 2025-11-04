Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Lear Corporation $LEA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 295.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lear alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1,384.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 57.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Lear Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.10.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lear

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.