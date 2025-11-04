Hantz Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MasTec alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 535.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 109,794 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 33.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 43.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 163.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 648,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $2,004,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 184,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,930,869.56. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,996,350. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $201.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.