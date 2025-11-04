Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $103,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1,351.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NYSE TEVA opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

