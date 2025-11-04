Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 167.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,050,080.36. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.