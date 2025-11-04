Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $32.88 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.67 and its 200 day moving average is $285.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

