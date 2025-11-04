Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 1,196.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $296,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,295 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 339.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 287,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 221,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $5,395,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “strong sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

