Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 138.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after buying an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after buying an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,940,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,266 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 886,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,719,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.71. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $136.05 and a one year high of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

