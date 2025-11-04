Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2,417.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,550,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:NEM opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

View Our Latest Report on NEM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,172 shares of company stock valued at $808,863. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.