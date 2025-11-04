Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.92. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

