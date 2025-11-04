Head to Head Comparison: Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) and Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) and Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shiseido and Coty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiseido 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coty 4 15 3 0 1.95

Coty has a consensus price target of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 55.67%. Given Coty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Shiseido.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Shiseido shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Shiseido has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coty has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shiseido and Coty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiseido $6.55 billion 1.06 -$68.94 million ($0.02) -868.50 Coty $5.89 billion 0.58 -$367.90 million ($0.44) -8.85

Shiseido has higher revenue and earnings than Coty. Shiseido is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shiseido pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Coty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Shiseido pays out -850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coty pays out -113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Shiseido and Coty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiseido -0.10% -0.15% -0.07% Coty -6.24% 5.18% 1.70%

Summary

Coty beats Shiseido on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school. Further, it offers childcare facilities. The company sells its products through department, specialized cosmetic, drug, and general merchandise stores. Shiseido Company, Limited was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty segment products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, and Sally Hansen brands. It also sells its products through third-party distributors. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Coty Inc. is a subsidiary of JAB Beauty B.V.

