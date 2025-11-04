Head to Head Comparison: Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) vs. NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of NIKE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yue Yuen Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NIKE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIKE and Yue Yuen Industrial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIKE $46.44 billion 2.00 $3.22 billion $1.95 32.19 Yue Yuen Industrial $8.18 billion 0.36 $392.42 million N/A N/A

NIKE has higher revenue and earnings than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NIKE and Yue Yuen Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIKE 0 8 25 3 2.86 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 0.00

NIKE currently has a consensus price target of $82.21, indicating a potential upside of 30.96%. Given NIKE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NIKE is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares NIKE and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIKE 6.23% 21.16% 7.74% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

NIKE has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NIKE pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NIKE pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NIKE has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

NIKE beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks. It also sells a line of performance equipment and accessories comprising bags, sport balls, socks, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment, and other equipment for sports activities under the NIKE brand; and various plastic products to other manufacturers. In addition, the company markets apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel; and licenses unaffiliated parties to manufacture and sell apparel, digital devices, and applications and other equipment for sports activities under NIKE-owned trademarks. It sells its products to footwear stores; sporting goods stores; athletic specialty stores; department stores; skate, tennis, and golf shops; and other retail accounts through NIKE-owned retail stores, digital platforms, independent distributors, licensees, and sales representatives. NIKE, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland. It retails sportswear, outdoor, and leisure products; and operates a sport service platform, which includes events, venues, media, broadcasting, shopping, activities, registration, ticketing, and other sports-related services online and offline for event sponsorship, promotions, sports center operations, and design services. In addition, the company provides commercial spaces to retailers and distributors; and corporate management consultation services. Further, it trades in footwear. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

