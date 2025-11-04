Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.8333.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

In other news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $44,685.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Stories

