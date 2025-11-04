Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.3032 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after buying an additional 1,209,989 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,174,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,137,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 929,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,010,807 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,507,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.