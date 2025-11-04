Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.3032 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HST
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.