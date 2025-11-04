Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 457.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Humana by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 1,027.6% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $280.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.99 and a 200-day moving average of $258.73. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

