i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 43,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,654. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 33,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,669.76. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 11,272 shares of company stock valued at $355,862 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 229.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

