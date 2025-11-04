Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF $PDP Position Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $123.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

