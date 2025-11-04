iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 39,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $204.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

