iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

