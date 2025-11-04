James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.9071.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on James Hardie Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:JHX opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.79. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
