JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Price

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $287.00 to $342.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $316.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

