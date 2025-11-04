JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 341.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6%

JPM opened at $309.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.41. The company has a market cap of $850.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

