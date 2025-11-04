JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KGI Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $850.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

