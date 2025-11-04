JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $309.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $850.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KGI Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

