JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Holdings Reduced by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KGI Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JPM opened at $309.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.41. The company has a market capitalization of $850.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.