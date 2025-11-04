JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 28,330.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $51.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.1214 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

