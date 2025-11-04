KB Home $KBH Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of KB Home worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

KBH opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.97. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

