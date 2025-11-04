Keybank National Association OH Buys New Stake in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.98.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ralliant’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

