Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $554.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

