Keybank National Association OH Has $499.45 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,068 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $499,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $362.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.67 and its 200 day moving average is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.