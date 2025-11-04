Keybank National Association OH Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after buying an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after buying an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $1,883,048.58. Following the sale, the director owned 128,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,509.86. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TKO opened at $187.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.16. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W raised TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

