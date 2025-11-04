Keybank National Association OH Has $679,000 Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Coupang were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 24.3% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,555 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,467,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 414,901 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 460.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 152,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 220,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $2,076,045.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,182.14. This trade represents a 12.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 977,330 shares of company stock worth $30,864,398. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Arete started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Arete Research started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $34.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

