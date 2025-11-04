Keybank National Association OH Has $796,000 Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Plains GP by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

