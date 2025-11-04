Keybank National Association OH Has $824,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $601.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.39 and a 200-day moving average of $476.29. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a one year low of $266.88 and a one year high of $612.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

