Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

