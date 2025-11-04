Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 377.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5%

AGNC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1,440.0%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 214.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $470,345.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

