Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,594 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. increased its stake in Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Shares of DG stock opened at $99.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

