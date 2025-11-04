Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,919 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,927,000 after buying an additional 2,194,514 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,133,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,368,000 after buying an additional 778,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,209,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,819,000 after buying an additional 758,855 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $21,361,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 452,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 369,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $130,544.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,033.63. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Baird R W raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.62.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

