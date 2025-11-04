Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $41,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $70,822,000. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.