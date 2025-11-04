LRI Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,578,937 shares of company stock worth $641,069,346. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

