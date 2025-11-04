Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUNMF shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th.

LUNMF opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -797.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 69.0%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

