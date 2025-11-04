LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYB. Zacks Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $46.30 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $88.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

