ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.33.

MAN opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

