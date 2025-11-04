Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after buying an additional 1,470,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after buying an additional 1,255,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $637.71 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $735.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $700.29.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.13, for a total transaction of $2,042,923.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,227.17. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 121,456 shares of company stock worth $93,504,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

