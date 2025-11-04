Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.6% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total transaction of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total value of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,756 shares in the company, valued at $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 121,456 shares of company stock valued at $93,504,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $637.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $735.97 and its 200-day moving average is $700.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

