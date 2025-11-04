Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) CFO Mark Murphy Sells 126,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 4.9%

MU stock opened at $234.70 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $237.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.