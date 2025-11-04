MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson Purchases 34,073 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 34,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,888,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,253,368 shares in the company, valued at $190,995,471.68. This trade represents a 1.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Mitchell Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Mitchell Jacobson acquired 51,954 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,476.22.

On Thursday, October 30th, Mitchell Jacobson bought 95,779 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.