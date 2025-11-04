MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson Purchases 51,954 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 51,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $4,386,476.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,305,322 shares in the company, valued at $194,638,336.46. This trade represents a 2.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Mitchell Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 31st, Mitchell Jacobson purchased 34,073 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,888,027.48.

On Thursday, October 30th, Mitchell Jacobson acquired 95,779 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 97.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.