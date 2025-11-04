MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson Purchases 95,779 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 95,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,462,531.40. This represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Jacobson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Mitchell Jacobson acquired 51,954 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,476.22.

On Friday, October 31st, Mitchell Jacobson purchased 34,073 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,888,027.48.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1%

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,232,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after buying an additional 88,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,089,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,655,000 after acquiring an additional 126,765 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

