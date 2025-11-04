Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 160,703 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,957,407.36. The trade was a 52.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,680 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $704,572.80.

On Monday, October 27th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,335 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.32, for a total transaction of $449,067.20.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,603 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $301,283.85.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 14,083 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,253,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,109 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $1,476,113.45.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $845,805.87.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.43. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $121.01 and a one year high of $200.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Natera by 1,080.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Natera by 15.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Natera by 63.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.89.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

